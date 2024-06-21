Age Concern Marbella winds down for summer break, although some services will be available

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Age Concern's activity centre will be closed throughout July and August. SUR
Community spirit

The charity’s hotline and social meetings will continue during July and August, although the activity centre in San Pedro will be closed until September

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Friday, 21 June 2024, 09:08

Age Concern Marbella / San Pedro will wind down for its summer break during July and August, and although the charity will operate during these months, some services will be reduced. The help line (689 35 51 98) will remain in operation from Monday to Friday between 10am and 6pm, and the social meetings will also continue. Details and times can be obtained on the charity’s Facebook page, or by phoning the help line.

However, the social and activity centre in San Pedro Alcántara will be closed until September.

The charity will also host its summer lunch at the Cabana restaurant in El Pilar (Benavista) on Thursday 4 July. Tickets for the lunch, which starts at 1pm, cost 21.95 euros and includes a free drink on arrival.

More information: lunches@ageconcernmarbella.com

