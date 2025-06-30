Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Age Concern centre in San Pedro. SUR
Community spirit

Age Concern Marbella makes new appeal for someone with 'unique skills' to join its team

The unsalaried position as the head of the welfare department at the charity was first announced in April, but it remains vacant

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Monday, 30 June 2025, 10:14

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro has made a new appeal for someone, preferably with a knowledge of Spanish, to take over the position as head of the welfare department, the “voice” of the organisation. The charity is looking for someone with “unique skills” to handle the running of this department following the retirement of the previous welfare officer, who has stepped down after seven years of service.

The charity stressed that this is not a salaried position, as the charity is run by volunteers.

“We have had several enquiries from people asking how much money they would be paid, but we must point out that this position is for an unpaid volunteer,” spokesperson Steve Marshall told SUR in English.

Marshall explained that the person will oversee the helpline, so “a good telephone manner is essential”, as they will often be the first port of call for people needing welfare advice, help and support.

The charity will provide a full induction programme, along with ongoing help and support, together with a manual that will ensure the help provided is always consistent.

Those interested in the position should contact Age Concern on 689 35 51 98, or by email (info@ageconcernmarbella). Applicants are asked to supply a daytime contact phone number.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 An escape for lovers of the natural world
  2. 2 The (many) advantages of walking slowly
  3. 3 Biopic planned of the Malaga woman who disguised herself as a man to play football
  4. 4 The most romantic football story
  5. 5 Benalmádena continues to strengthen prevention and awareness measures against West Nile virus
  6. 6 Scandinavian city life and cultural rituals
  7. 7 Pre-season Oxford United friendly awaits
  8. 8 Costa del Sol residents oppose youth hostel plan
  9. 9 Less is more
  10. 10 Is that a promise?

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Age Concern Marbella makes new appeal for someone with 'unique skills' to join its team

Age Concern Marbella makes new appeal for someone with &#039;unique skills&#039; to join its team