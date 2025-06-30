Age Concern Marbella makes new appeal for someone with 'unique skills' to join its team

Tony Bryant Marbella Monday, 30 June 2025, 10:14 Compartir

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro has made a new appeal for someone, preferably with a knowledge of Spanish, to take over the position as head of the welfare department, the “voice” of the organisation. The charity is looking for someone with “unique skills” to handle the running of this department following the retirement of the previous welfare officer, who has stepped down after seven years of service.

The charity stressed that this is not a salaried position, as the charity is run by volunteers.

“We have had several enquiries from people asking how much money they would be paid, but we must point out that this position is for an unpaid volunteer,” spokesperson Steve Marshall told SUR in English.

Marshall explained that the person will oversee the helpline, so “a good telephone manner is essential”, as they will often be the first port of call for people needing welfare advice, help and support.

The charity will provide a full induction programme, along with ongoing help and support, together with a manual that will ensure the help provided is always consistent.

Those interested in the position should contact Age Concern on 689 35 51 98, or by email (info@ageconcernmarbella). Applicants are asked to supply a daytime contact phone number.