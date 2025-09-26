Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The charity needs volunteers to spend a little time with seniors. SUR
Community spirit

Age Concern Marbella appeals for 'kind-hearted' volunteers with life skills

The charity is looking for individuals who can spare one or two hours per week to spend time with an older person to offer them much needed human interaction

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Friday, 26 September 2025, 09:06

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro has made an appeal for “kind-hearted individuals” who can spare one or two hours per week to spend time with an older person to offer them much needed human interaction. The charity pointed out that this “is not care work”, but that this time “will mean the world to someone whose life is plagued by isolation and loneliness”.

Age Concern spokesperson Steve Marshall explained that many people feel that they don’t have what it takes, but he believes the “life skills that you have amassed mean that you are in the very best position to make a real difference”.

“If you can engage with others and listen to them - we need your skills. If you can take an older person to their medical appointment - expenses paid - we need you. We have opportunities to suit everyone. Spanish is not a necessity but is a welcome bonus,” Marshall said.

“Our success is not just based on fun and friendship, but also on offering practical help, advice and support. With your help, we can achieve even more,” he added.

Those interested in the position should contact Age Concern on 689 35 51 98, or by email (info@ageconcernmarbella). Applicants are asked to supply a daytime contact phone number.

