Age Concern gala dinner in Marbella raises almost 5,000 euros to launch new hardship fund

Tony Bryant Marbella Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 10:05

Around 100 people enjoyed the Age Concern Marbella-San Pedro annual gala dinner night at the Guadalmina Golf Club on Friday 17 May. Members and supporters of the charity enjoyed welcome drinks and canapes on arrival, before sitting down to a three-course dinner and a night of live music supplied by Costa favourite Mr Maph.

There was also a fundraising raffle, and a charity auction with a selection of special items up for grabs. These include a gentleman’s manometro watch from world-renowned Italian designer Guiliano Mazzuoli; and a framed football shirt signed by the legendary Arsenal centre-back, Terry Neill.

The event raised 4,815 euros, which the charity said would “go towards supporting our older English-speaking residents in Marbella and San Pedro”.

The goal of the event was to raise funds to maintain and develop its social and activity centre in San Pedro Alcántara, and to launch its new hardship fund, which supports older expats in need of temporary financial help.

President Carol Woolnoth, said, “We would like to thank everyone for their support, because it continues to provide the necessary funds to finance the many activities undertaken by the charity.”