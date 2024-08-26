Junta on the hunt for new company to manage troubled eco reserve in Marbella

SUR Malaga Monday, 26 August 2024, 17:05 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Andalusian regional government, the Junta de Andalucía, announced on Saturday 24 August that it has started the tender process for a new company to manage the Ojén Eco Reserve near Marbella in Malaga province, after it said that the company that has been managing it has been "evicted after several serious and very serious infractions".

In a statement the Junta warned that this area "is facing a critical situation due to "the definitive closure measures" ordered by

The statement clarified that the Junta "has not decreed the closure but the eviction from the land" of the company that managed the Eco Reserve and has reiterated its "commitment to the welfare of the hundred or so animals that occupy this space", as well as the safety of visitors.

According to the statement the Junta has "taken charge of the feeding of the animals and their state of health" since 2023. It has invested a sum of 30,000 euros, which includes deworming and health control of the animals, as "the care they had been receiving was deficient".

Since May 2024, the Junta has also taken over the maintenance of the reserve. In this sense, it has repaired the perimeter fence of the enclosure, which "was in a very bad state". In July health checks began and around 60 animals have been microchipped and external tags have also been placed on them.