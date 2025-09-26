Marbella desalination plant to get 7.6-million-euro energy saving investment

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 26 September 2025, 12:02 Share

The western Costa del Sol is set to get a more sustainable desalination plant as the public water company Acosol has contracted the drafting and execution of a project to improve the energy efficiency of the Marbella desalination plant (EDAM).

The project will see a total investment of just under 7.6 million euros, of which three million will be covered by the Andalusian regional government through a grant from the Andalusian energy agency and the rest will come from Acosol's 2025 multi-million-euro investment plan.

According to Acosol the aim of the project is to "optimise energy consumption in water treatment". The drafting of the project will begin in the next few days, followed by the execution of the work. The project, including drafting and execution, is expected to take 22 months.

This project comes after the two phases of expansion of the plant that the Junta de Andalucía has carried out to reach a maximum capacity of 20 million cubic metres of water per year. "We already have a desalination plant in 2025 that can be at full capacity and for this, Acosol wants to do it in the most efficient way to save energy for the environment and economic savings for the public water company", explained the president of the Mancomunidad association of town halls on the western Costa del Sol, Manuel Cardeña. He added that the project is "a great investment and a safe bet for Marbella's EDAM".

Making progress in the optimisation and improvement of resources

CEO of Acosol Matilde Mancha explained that the project is just one of those that the Mancomunidad has in place to "continue moving towards the optimisation of our resources in every sense and the improvement of our infrastructures" in both supply and sanitation.

The work will consist of the remodelling of the seawater pumping system, the intermediate pumping system, the product water pumping system and the high pressure trains. The chemical cleaning, electrical and control systems will also be upgraded.