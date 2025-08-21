72-year-old man arrested for starting fire on wasteland in Marbella

Europa Press Marbella Thursday, 21 August 2025, 20:09 Share

Marbella Local Police officers have arrested a 72-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of an arson attack that took place between Calles Santa María and Santa Rita in San Pedro Alcántara. The incident took place on Monday last week, at around 11.45am, when a patrol car carrying out surveillance in the area was alerted by the 092 control room of a fire next to a supermarket at the junction of the two roads, Marbella town hall said in a statement.

On arriving at the scene of the incident, the officers found that the flames were affecting a surface area of about 25 square metres but the rapid intervention of the fire brigade prevented them from spreading or worsening.

The police officers were informed by an eyewitness that just a few minutes before, he had seen a man kneeling down in the place where the fire started and, once the fire broke out, he saw the same man about 100 metres away from the place with his gaze fixed on the flames.

The witness also provided the police with a photograph of the suspect, an image that helped the officers to locate him moments later in the vicinity, despite the fact that he had tried to hide behind a hedge when he noticed the police presence.

Officers proceeded to identify the 72 year old man from Tolox (Malaga) but resident of Marbella, who smelled strongly of smoke and who was found to have a cigarette lighter, which was allegedly used to start the fire.

The man was arrested on suspicion of arson and was taken to the National Police station in Marbella for further questioning.