Customer pays an eye-watering 50,000 euros for bottle of champagne in Marbella

A customer has paid 50,000 euros for a bottle of champagne at the Momento restaurant and nightclub in Marbella.

The person in question, of whom few details have been released, purchased the six-litre (Methuselah) bottle of Dom Pérignon Champagne Brut Luminous Phantom last weekend, with a whopping 50,000 euros listed as the price for it on the venue's wine list.

The champagne was one of the most exclusive and prized bottles in the 's cellar: a limited edition produced by the French winery.

The business team pointed out the bottle was drunk on the premises by a group of six friends. Although the bottle in question was on the wine list, it was specially offered to a "high-profile" customer. The venue had purchased the bottle a season ago from Moet Hennesy Louis Vuitton, the team added. "Although it seemed like a very difficult item to sell, we knew that this day would come. That is why we are still looking for new exclusive products to surprise our customers and replace this unique piece," they said.

Golden Mile

Owned by the Mosh group and located in the heart of Marbella's Golden Mile, Momento has made a name for itself internationally for its commitment to electronic music. Opened in 2018, it has hosted some of the best DJs in the world. It also has an important gastronomic offer "under the open sky" with non-stop food offering from opening time until 5am.

The Marbella-based company Grupo Mosh was founded in 2016 and now has a total of five restaurants of its own and a sixth in collaboration with another international exponent of the region, Grupo Dani García, and the universal fashion brand Dolce&Gabbana.