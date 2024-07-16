Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The 50,000 euro bottle. SUR
Customer pays an eye-watering 50,000 euros for bottle of champagne in Marbella
Food and drink

Customer pays an eye-watering 50,000 euros for bottle of champagne in Marbella

Restaurant and nightclub venue Momento sold the limited-edition Methuselah of Dom Pérignon Champagne Brut Luminous Phantom to a group of six friends

Juan Soto

Marbella

Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 15:50

Opciones para compartir

A customer has paid 50,000 euros for a bottle of champagne at the Momento restaurant and nightclub in Marbella.

The person in question, of whom few details have been released, purchased the six-litre (Methuselah) bottle of Dom Pérignon Champagne Brut Luminous Phantom last weekend, with a whopping 50,000 euros listed as the price for it on the venue's wine list.

The champagne was one of the most exclusive and prized bottles in the 's cellar: a limited edition produced by the French winery.

The business team pointed out the bottle was drunk on the premises by a group of six friends. Although the bottle in question was on the wine list, it was specially offered to a "high-profile" customer. The venue had purchased the bottle a season ago from Moet Hennesy Louis Vuitton, the team added. "Although it seemed like a very difficult item to sell, we knew that this day would come. That is why we are still looking for new exclusive products to surprise our customers and replace this unique piece," they said.

Golden Mile

Owned by the Mosh group and located in the heart of Marbella's Golden Mile, Momento has made a name for itself internationally for its commitment to electronic music. Opened in 2018, it has hosted some of the best DJs in the world. It also has an important gastronomic offer "under the open sky" with non-stop food offering from opening time until 5am.

The Marbella-based company Grupo Mosh was founded in 2016 and now has a total of five restaurants of its own and a sixth in collaboration with another international exponent of the region, Grupo Dani García, and the universal fashion brand Dolce&Gabbana.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 'La Chiquita', the Virgen del Carmen who lives in a cave on the seabed of the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Benalmádena reveals its Roman heritage with opening of Los Molinillos archaeological site
  3. 3 Where to watch the Euro 2024 final on big screens around Malaga province
  4. 4 Malaga CF release yet another record-breaking new kit
  5. 5 Ambitious plan for massive expansion of Marbella port is back on track
  6. 6 Sergio García triumphs in epic LIV Golf Andalucía finale
  7. 7 Fans turn out in their thousands to catch the Premier Padel tour's stop in Malaga
  8. 8 Occidental Puerto Banús, a foodie hub open to the general public
  9. 9 La Cala de Mijas gets ready for its traditional summer fair
  10. 10 Injury rules Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich out of Davis Cup group stage

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad