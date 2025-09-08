Man in his sixties is injured after van overturns on A-7 motorway near Malaga

Almudena Nogués Malaga Monday, 8 September 2025, 10:32 Share

A 60-year-old man has been injured after his van overturned up against the central crash barrier of the A-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol. The accident happened on Sunday at 11am at kilometre 989 of the carriageway heading in the direction of Torremolinos, as confirmed to SUR by the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room.

Firefighters, 061 emergency health service, the Guardia Civil traffic division and road maintenance personnel were quickly on the scene.

The victim, whose injuries are not thought to be serious, was taken to the Regional Hospital in Malaga city. No other vehicles were involved in the accident, the cause of which is still unknown.