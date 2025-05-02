Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File photo. SUR
Man held for beating tenant with rake
Crime

Man held for beating tenant with rake

The victim, aged 55, was taken to Marbella hospital with multiple head and body injuries

Irene Quirante

Friday, 2 May 2025, 11:58

Police have arrested an 80-year-old man for seriously injuring his tenant after allegedly beating him with a rake in Mijas. The victim, aged 55, was taken by medical services to the Costa del Sol hospital as he had several head injuries and severe injuries to his body.

The incident took place in the early hours of 13 March in the La Cala Golf area of Mijas Costa. Apparently, it was the injured man himself who alerted Local Police. In the call, he reported that his landlord had seriously injured him in the property where they lived together, according to police sources. The reason for the argument has not become clear.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Strong winds cause flooding in eastern Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Woman seriously injured as car catches fire following collision in Costa del Sol town
  3. 3 Mutua Madrid Open set to resume with all Spanish hopes ended
  4. 4 Hundreds enjoy local foodie market for second consecutive year in Benalmádena
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town to host international rugby tournament
  6. 6 5,000 new homes planned for eastern Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Cártama without water on Wednesday due to a breakdown caused by the blackout
  8. 8 Nerja Residents Day: a celebration of cultural diversity
  9. 9 Gibraltar government, the union Unite and refuse collectors reach an agreement
  10. 10 Temporary ban on octopus fishing enforced in Gibraltar waters

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man held for beating tenant with rake