Man held for beating tenant with rake

Irene Quirante Friday, 2 May 2025, 11:58

Police have arrested an 80-year-old man for seriously injuring his tenant after allegedly beating him with a rake in Mijas. The victim, aged 55, was taken by medical services to the Costa del Sol hospital as he had several head injuries and severe injuries to his body.

The incident took place in the early hours of 13 March in the La Cala Golf area of Mijas Costa. Apparently, it was the injured man himself who alerted Local Police. In the call, he reported that his landlord had seriously injured him in the property where they lived together, according to police sources. The reason for the argument has not become clear.