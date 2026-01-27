Man dies in Coín after fatal ploughing accident

Enrique Miranda Malaga Tuesday, 27 January 2026, 16:05 Share

A man in his seventies died this Sunday in Malaga province following an accident involving agricultural machinery while working in a field.

A team from the Coín branch of CPB (Malaga's provincial fire brigade) responded to the emergency call. The accident occurred in the Albuquería area, on the outskirts of Coín town.

An early afternoon call alerted authorities of the incident and 112 despatch mobilised the Guardia Civil, paramedics and firefighters in response to that emergency call.

The machine operator was trapped under the plough and died at the scene. According to the CPB, firefighters secured the area and then waited for the coroner's authorisation to recover the man's body from under the vehicle.