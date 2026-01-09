Man breaks into his ex-partner's house in Malaga and threatens to kill her

A man has been arrested by the Local Police in Malaga for reportedly threatening to kill his ex-partner and breaking into her house by forcing the lock. The incident happened in a home in the Puerto de la Torre district, after midnight on 3 January.

The police were mobilised to the scene after receiving a call from the woman, who told them that she had locked herself, together with her daughter and son-in-law, on the terrace of the house to avoid an assault by her ex-partner. Her son had locked himself in his bedroom.

Upon arrival, the police found the caller on the terrace of the house, as she had explained. The door to the terrace was locked from her side. When the police knocked, one of the young people opened the door and explained that the couple was in the process of divorcing. According to his account, the man had been harassing and threatening the woman for some time and she had filed a complaint a few hours before her call to the police, which had triggered a warrant for his arrest.

Despite this, the man went to her house and gained access by picking the lock. Once inside, he threatened to kill her, so she took shelter with her daughter and her son-in-law on the terrace, while her son locked himself in his room.

The police finally located the suspect in the bathroom of the house and proceeded to arrest him for the crimes of ill-treatment, threats, harassment and coercion in the family environment and gender-based violence.

The 016 telephone number attends to cases of gender-based violence 24 hours a day and in 52 different languages. The call is free of charge and does not appear on the phone bill. Cases of abuse or risk of abuse can also be reported, either by the victim herself, family members or witnesses, by emailing 016-online@igualdad.gob.es. The service can also be contacted by WhatsApp at 600 000 016.

In an emergency situation, you can call 112 or the National Police (091), the Local Police (092) or the Guardia Civil (062). If it is impossible to make a call, you can use the ALERTCOPS app, which sends a signal with your location to the police.