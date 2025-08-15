Malaga province's luxury rural holiday homes fully booked

Pilar Martínez Málaga Friday, 15 August 2025, 13:37 Share

The pull of rural tourism in the province of Malaga is making its mark, with luxury holiday homes practically fully booked this August, according to data from the latest analysis by Ruralidays.com - the leading portal in Spain in this segment of inland tourism.

The study also states that demand for the most expensive villas - those with private swimming pools, premium designs and play areas for children, among other services - is soaring in the main Andalusian provinces. This increase in demand is noticeable, with a 98% occupancy rate compared to the average for accommodation in the province of Malaga, which is 86%, although the latter figure is expected to reach 90% with last-minute bookings.

Co-founder of Ruralidays Félix Zea said, "The demand for this type of property is such that they are rented more in advance than the average type. Specifically, the top-tier properties have an occupancy rate of 98% in August, which is considered virtually full, as only individual days remain available that are difficult to fit in."

According to the report, Malaga is tied with Cadiz, both at 86% average occupancy; followed by Granada and Almeria, which share 82%; Huelva, with 80%; Cordoba, with 78%; Seville, 77%; and Jaén, with 72%. The Andalusian average is 83%, which is two points more than in August last year.

According to Zea, the most popular towns for rural holidays in August are Nerja, Frigiliana, Cómpeta, Torrox and Vélez-Málaga. "They are all towns close to the sea, ideal for guests who are looking to combine nature, tranquillity and the privacy offered by a rural house, but with the option of going to the beach," he says.

By nationality, the biggest group attracted to this type of tourism are Spaniards themselves, with an average stay of 7.4 nights. These houses are usually booked by families or groups of friends, with an average of six people staying at the same time. The average price is 2,359 euros per booking.

Although Spaniards continue being the main market (22%), they have experienced a 2% decrease since last year. They are followed by the French (20%), who remain the same, and the British, who account for 18% and show a very significant growth, close to 20%, compared to 2024.

Zea says that private swimming pools are the most demanded facility included in the holiday offer, followed by a children's play area. Sports courts, foosball and billiards are also among some of the desired amenities and they can increase the price of the stay by 10-20%.