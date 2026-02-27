Malaga's industrial parks demand long-overdue road infrastructure

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Friday, 27 February 2026, 14:28 Share

Malaga's industrial parks have been for years demanding road infrastructure improvements from the regional government.

According to spokespersons from the association of industrial and business parks of Malaga province (Apoma), modernisation and competitiveness are not possible without projects that facilitate movements and traffic.

During a meeting on Friday, Apoma highlighted the importance of the first phase of the western metropolitan distributor road at the connection from the Azucarera-Intelhorce road to the junction with the outer ring road.

This project has been part of the regional government's agenda since 2002.

"Companies need fluid access, efficient logistics and predictable travel times," Apoma President Sergio Cuberos said.

The city council has also been demanding from the regional government to finance the work for the old Cártama road. This improvement will not only benefit the surrounding business parks, but also the thousands of residents who will soon start living in the new urban developments of Distrito Zeta, Cortijo Merino and, later, Buenavista.

Apoma welcomes the objectives of Andalucía's new law on productive spaces, which is due to enter into force on 24 March, although it warns that its effectiveness will ultimately depend on how it is implemented in practice.

"The LEPA represents a step in the right direction. For the first time, the focus is on organising, modernising and professionalising the management of business and industrial parks. However, it is introduced in the final stretch of the legislative term and, unless it is backed by agile regulations, adequate funding and coordination between regional departments, there is a risk it will remain little more than a headline measure," Cuberos said.

He noted that Malaga city's 16 industrial parks employ nearly 43,000 workers and host around 4,280 economic activities.