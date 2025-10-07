This is when Ouigo will put cheap Malaga-Madrid high-speed train tickets on sale with trips from just 9 euros each way

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 16:35 Share

If you are looking for a cheap trip from Malaga to Madrid, you should set an alarm for 10am on Thursday, 9 October, as that is when private train operator Ouigo is launching a special offer in Spain, with prices starting from nine euros for travelling between 14 December and 2 August. The route in question makes a stop in Cordoba.

This new offer adds a third round-trip frequency to connect Madrid and Malaga. This initiative increases the number of seats by 370,000 more per year.

Ouigo offers XL seats, which are 30% larger than the basic ones. Moreover, it is the only company that compensates for delays of more than 30 minutes. "Ouigo is committed to offering a high-speed service accessible to everybody," the company stated.

Ouigo, which landed in Malaga in January this year, now offers six journeys between Malaga and Madrid: three outbound and three return.

The company encourages all passengers to plan their journeys in the coming months in advance so that they can enjoy the discounted fares, which start at nine euros, with a fixed fare of seven euros for children between the ages of four and 13. Children up to three years of age travel for free, provided they are travelling in the arms of an adult. Tickets are available both on the Ouigo website and on the company's app.