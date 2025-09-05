Malaga woman killed by partner in Granada's Costa Tropical town

L. Velasco / I. Quirante Motril / Malaga Friday, 5 September 2025, 12:04 Share

There has been another case of gender-based murder in Spain after a 54-year-old woman was killed by her partner in Motril, Granada province, in August. The autopsy has confirmed the hypothesis and the man's responsibility for her death.

The woman was in the VioGén protection system, but her risk level was low. Her partner has now been arrested and sent to prison for the crime of homicide. He had previously been arrested for breaching a restraining order.

The investigation has been declared secret, so some details have not been released yet. The results of the autopsy revealed that she had received multiple blows and suffered trauma to her head and several other areas of her body.

Both the victim and her partner were originally from Cártama in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley. The detainee had moved to Motril a few years ago due alcohol abuse problems, which led him to close the garage he had in the Malaga town. This also led to his break-up with his ex-wife, with whom he had children.

The incident happened on the morning of 24 August in a ground floor home in the area of Playa de Poniente in Motril.