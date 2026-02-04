Malaga weather: yellow warning for rain, wind and waves extends to Thursday

Almudena Nogués Málaga Wednesday, 4 February 2026, 13:01 Share

The state meteorological agency (Aemet) has extended the warning for rain, wind and waves in Malaga to Thursday.

The alert for Thursday downgrades from amber to yellow, anticipating rainfall of up to 40mm in 12 hours, strong winds and coastal phenomena.

According to weather platform Eltiempo.es, "a new front linked to storm Leonardo will enter the west of Spain, bringing more rainfall to most of the country.

"It could rain heavily in Galicia and Andalucía, especially in Cadiz and Malaga. As the hours pass, precipitation will decrease in the centre but intensify in the east of Andalucía," the website says.

All Andalusian provinces will have yellow or amber warnings active throughout Thursday.

The whole province will be under a wind warning for gusts of between 70 and 80km/h until 6pm

The whole province of Malaga will be under a wind warning as well. Aemet forecasts gusts of between 70 and 80km/h from the west until 6pm.

In addition, Malaga city, the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce Valley will be under yellow alert for stormy sea conditions until 8pm. Aemet expects a westerly wind of 50 to 60km/h and waves of two to three metres along the coast.

The coastal strip of the Axarquia area to the east of Malaga will bear the brunt, with an amber warning for gusts of up to 75km/h and waves of three to four metres until 12pm, when the warning will change to yellow.

As for rainfall, the new alert focuses on Malaga city, Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce and Ronda. Rainfall accumulations could reach between 15 and 40mm from mid-day to 6pm, when the warning ends.

The weather forecast for Andalucía on Thursday predicts "persistent and occasionally heavy rainfall in the Betic mountain range and widespread very strong winds, more intense in the eastern third". There will be "overcast skies with some clearings in the afternoon and rising temperatures, locally noticeable in the eastern interior".

Maximum temperatures will reach 19-20C in Malaga, Seville, Huelva and Almeria.