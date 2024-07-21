Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The heat and the hot terral wind, the mean features of the weekend in Malaga. Migue Fernández
Malaga, the only province in Andalucía with a warning for high temperatures today
Malaga, the only province in Andalucía with a warning for high temperatures today

On Saturday, Álora in the Guadalhorce valley recorded the highest temperature in Andalucía and the second highest in the whole of Spain with the thermometer registering 42.3C in the afternoon

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Sunday, 21 July 2024, 08:29

Malaga will bid farewell to the week with even more heat. So much so that it will be the only Andalusian province with a high temperature warning this Sunday (21 July). Thermometers are generally expected to reach 36C, and in the city it could even reach 37 degrees, according to the forecast from Spain's state weather agency. For this reason, Aemet has activated a yellow warning for high temperatures from 1pm to 9pm and it will cover, in addition to Malaga city, areas of the Axarquia, Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce valley.

On Saturday, Álora in the Guadalhorce valley recorded the highest temperature in Andalucía and the second highest in the whole of Spain with the thermometer registering 42.3C in the afternoon while in Coín it reached 43.2 degrees at six o'clock in the afternoon and 38C in Antequera.

Aemet

In the rest of the Andalusian provinces, temperatures will also be high and will border or exceed 30C, but Aemet has not activated any other weather warnings for the region this 21 July. In general, clear skies are expected in Andalucía, with light to moderate westerly winds, with strong westerly winds on the coast of Malaga and the Strait of Gibraltar, turning easterly in the far east at the end of the day.

More heat on Monday

For Monday, however, there are yellow high temperature warnings in Cordoba, Jaen and Seville, as it will reach 38C and could even register 40 degrees during the day, so the notice is in force, initially, from one in the afternoon until nine o'clock at night.

