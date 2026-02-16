Malaga weather: strong winds replace rain warnings on Monday

Rossel Aparicio Málaga Monday, 16 February 2026, 11:46 Share

Although heavy rainfall is, at least for now, in the past for Malaga, the state meteorological agency has placed parts of the province under yellow warnings for strong winds.

Malaga city, the Guadalhorce Valley and the Axarquía district are expecting gusts of up to 70km/h until noon on Monday. Other provinces in Andalucía that this warning concerns are Granada and Almeria.

The warning will remain in force until 12pm on 16 February. The Axarquía's coast also has an active warning for coastal phenomena due to winds from the west and north-west of 50-60km/h until 3pm.

There will be moderate winds from the west, with strong intervals and very strong gusts on the coast and light to moderate in the rest.

The general forecast for the province for Monday shows partly cloudy skies with intervals of high clouds, but cloudy skies until the afternoon in the Antequera district.

Minimum temperatures will rise, while changes in maximum temperatures are not likely.

Stationary front in mainland Spain

Aemet's national forecast highlights that a stationary front will leave cloudy or overcast skies with precipitation in the northern third of the country, except in the extreme north-east where no precipitation is expected.

"The heaviest accumulations will occur in Galicia, the eastern half of the Bay of Biscay and the northern side of the Pyrenees, where they are likely to be persistent. Predominantly very cloudy skies in the rest of the Atlantic slope, with the possibility of occasional precipitation in the northern plateau or mountain areas in the centre and south, leaving only the extreme south of mainland Spain and the Mediterranean regions, including the Balearic Islands, with fewer clouds or with intervals of high clouds," Aemet says.

The agency has also announced snowfall in the Pyrenees above 1500 metres, as well as clear skies in the Canary Islands.

As for maximum temperatures, these "will increase in most of the country, notably in the Canary Islands, with the exception of the eastern Cantabrian Sea, where they will drop, and the Guadalquivir Valley, with little change".

Minimum temperatures will rise across the board, "notably in large areas in the interior of the northern half and locally in the southern plateau". Finally, weak frosts are also likely at hight altitudes in the Pyrenees.