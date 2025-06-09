Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga province hit by seismic swarm with several magnitude 3.2 earthquakes

The low-intensity tremors were felt by some people but no damage was recorded by the emergency services

Ester Requena

Ester Requena

Malaga

Monday, 9 June 2025, 10:12

Malaga province registered some light seismic activity in the early hours of Saturday, 7 June. The Guadalhorce Valley recorded several low-intensity tremors, which did not cause any damage according the emergency services.

According to data from Spain's IGN national geographic institute, one of the largest earthquakes was recorded at 12.50am in Cártama, measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale. Although some residents felt it, there were no calls to 112 Andalucía.

Tremors between 2.1 and 3.2 were also registered in Almogía, Valle de Abdalajís, Álora, Pizarra and Cártama. The earthquakes were recorded over a three-hour `eriod.

Some even lighter earth movements were registered on Saturday afternoon: a 1.6-magnitude tremor at 5.51pm in Valle de Abdalajís and a 1.9 at 10.31pm in Almogía.

