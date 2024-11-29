Malaga province in 'top 3' for most growth in pensioners in the last decade in Spain

In Malaga province 178,158 retirement pensions are currently being paid out, according to the latest pension payment figures for the month of November published on Tuesday by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

This figure places Malaga in ninth position in the ranking by province in terms of the number of retirement pensions, behind Barcelona (more than 893,000 beneficiaries), Madrid, Valencia, Seville, Alicante, Vizcaya, Coruña and Asturias.

This is the snapshot of the situation, which places the Costa del Sol province a bit behind where it should be, as it is the sixth largest in Spain in terms of population, behind Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville and Alicante.

Still, we can also see from these data how the number of retirement benefits after working life has evolved over the years. It is here where Malaga climbs up the rankings. If we take the last decade as our reference point, this type of pension benefit has grown by almost 30% in the province, which places it in third place in Spain behind only Las Palmas, where the increase has been 33%, and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, which has seen a rise of 29.7%.

Although there is no direct equivalence between the number of pension benefits paid and the number of recipients, it can be assumed, with the data provided by Social Security, that Malaga is the third province in Spain where the number of pensioners has grown the most in the last decade, rising from 137,409 in November 2014 to 178,158 in the same month in 2024.

Among the provinces where the number of retired people has grown the most are others from the region of Andalucía: Cadiz (26.5% more than ten years ago to a total now of 127,754), as well as Almería (almost 25% more to almost 71,000).

In Spain as a whole the number of pensioners receiving the corresponding retirement benefit has increased by 16.66% (almost half the increase in Malaga), rising from 5.6 to 6.5 million. In Andalucía the increase has been 22%: ten years ago there were around 813,000 retirement pensions, now there are more than 992,000.

For Spain as a whole it has not all been growth. There are provinces in which fewer retirement pensions are paid out now than ten years ago. This is the case in Lugo, where the number of benefits has fallen by 6.6% from 75,732 to 70,729. Also fewer benefits are now paid in Ourense and Zamora than a decade ago.

Total pensions

291,129 benefits in total are paid by Social Security in Malaga, including retirement, orphan's, widow's, widower's, family allowance and permanent disability.

Retirement pensions are only one type - albeit the largest - of all those paid out by Social Security, which also includes benefits for orphans, family members, widows and widowers and permanent disability. Taking all benefits into account, a total of 291,129 were paid out in Malaga in November (the eighth highest figure in Spain), which means that they have grown by 18% compared to the figure for ten years ago.

So, while pensioners in Malaga are the third fastest-growing number in Spain, taking into account all types of pensions, the Costa del Sol region has fallen to sixth in terms of growth, behind the two Canary Islands provinces, Guadalajara, Álava and Almería. However, there are again areas of Spain where the total number of benefits is now lower than it was ten years ago: Zamora (down 6%), Lugo (down 5.5%) and León (down 1.5%).

The number of pensions paid out in Spain now exceeds 10.26 million, an increase of almost 11% compared to the figure ten years ago (9.26 million).

Amount of benefits

1,322.13 euros This is the average pension paid in Malaga. It has grown by 42.2% in the last ten years, but is still below the Spanish average (1,448.77 euros).

What is happening with the amount of retirement pensions? The average pension paid in Malaga is 1,322.13 euros, which is 42.2% higher than ten years ago, when it was around 930 euros. This is an increase that places the province among the ten where the amount of the retirement pension has risen the least in the last ten years, along with others in Andalucía (Seville, Cadiz and Huelva). The average rise in Spain is around 44%, almost 1,450 euros. The highest increase was recorded in Lugo (up 53% to 1,116 euros). The highest retirement pensions after the end of working life are in Vizcaya (over 1,800 euros), as well as in Álava (1,785 euros) and Asturias (1,770).

If we broaden the spectrum and calculate the average for all the pensions paid by Social Security (if we include orphan's, widow's, widower's, permanent disability and family benefits), the average paid in Malaga is 1,146 euros, an increase of 41.4% compared to the 809.73 euros paid ten years ago. The average benefit paid in Spain is 1,260.9 euros, a figure 44% higher than in November 2014. Once again, the highest benefit corresponds to the Basque provinces (1,559 euros on average in that area), while the lowest is paid in Ourense or Lugo where it does not reach 1,000 euros.