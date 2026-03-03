Malaga mud rain: Aemet warns of 'blood rain' and muddy showers as Storm Regina hits Costa del Sol

Calima accumulated on a table on a terrace in the centre of Malaga.

MUDDY rain and orange skies are set to return to Malaga tomorrow (Wednesday) as a weather system carrying Saharan dust sweeps across the province.

The state meteorological agency, Aemet, has warned that the phenomenon - known locally as lluvia de barro or "blood rain" -will be the "protagonist" of a period of renewed instability caused by Storm Regina.

Forecasters expect a significant concentration of suspended dust to collide with incoming rain showers, leading to muddy deposits on cars, buildings, and streets across the Costa del Sol.

Storm Regina

The instability is being driven by a storm system dubbed Regina, which has already brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to the Canary Islands.

While the "main event" of the rain is expected on Wednesday morning, the weather agency has already placed the Axarquía, Costa del Sol, and Guadalhorce areas under a yellow warning for coastal phenomena.

Waves of up to three metres are expected along the littoral as moderate to strong easterly winds lash the coastline.

Nonetheless, the director of AEMET is sending a message of reassurance to the public, noting that this 'calima' event won't be anywhere near as severe as the extreme episode of 2022. 'It will be a normal occurrence, like many others we've seen, though cars will certainly get dirty,' he warns."

Muddy outlook

Meteorologist Mario Picazo warned that while the dust began settling across the region on Tuesday, the heaviest muddy downpours are forecast to concentrate along the Alboran Sea and the Gulf of Cadiz.

An Aemet spokesperson said: "The presence of a powerful tongue of Saharan dust, combined with the passage of the storm, creates the perfect conditions for these muddy showers."

The phenomenon is expected to be most intense during the early hours of Wednesday before gradually clearing as the wind direction shifts.

Temperature drop

In addition to the rain, residents can expect a slight drop in temperatures, with maximums hovering around 17°C to 18°C.

Showers are expected to be intermittent, though the "dirty" nature of the precipitation means residents are advised to delay washing vehicles or outdoor terraces until the dust cloud has fully passed later this week.

The yellow coastal warnings are currently scheduled to remain in place until at least midnight on Tuesday, with local authorities advising caution near seawalls and beaches.