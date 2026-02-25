Malaga metro strike: these are the days and times for the first two days

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 25 February 2026, 16:26 Share

The Malaga metro workers' committee of union reps has now called the first two days of strike action as part of its ongoing labour dispute with the concessionary company that operates the metro.

Initially, the industrial action will consist of partial work stoppages during the morning rush hour on lines 1 and 2.

Thus, the first scheduled strike day will be next Thursday, 12 March, from 8.30am to 11.30am. Unless the dispute is resolved before that date, there will be fewer trains than usual operating during that morning period. On the same day, a demo will take place between 10am and 11am in front of the Junta's provincial offices near Atarazanas station.

In addition, the union's committee has requested a second strike day, again consisting of a partial work stoppage, for Friday, 20 March. On this occasion, the strike action is scheduled for the evening (from 7pmto 9pm).

The metro workers have announced this initial schedule of industrial action after denouncing the "deadlock" in negotiations for their collective bargaining agreement. This decision comes after the workers' general assembly, by majority vote, urged their committee reps not to accept the latest proposals from the concessionary company.

According to the statement issued by union representatives, the management maintains its refusal to thoroughly review the proposal submitted by the committee and refers to its final offer of 22 January, which was already rejected by the assembly, as it believes that it does not meet the agreed conditions.