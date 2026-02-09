Malaga honey awarded EU protection: where to buy the province’s best varieties

Javier Almellones Málaga Monday, 9 February 2026, 11:54 Share

Malaga's beekeeping sector is enjoying its 'sweetest' era yet. Following national recognition in 2024, the European Commission officially added 'Miel de Málaga' to its register of Protected Designation of Origin (DOP) on 30 January 2026.

This prestigious seal protects honey produced across all 102 municipalities of the province, certifying that its unique characteristics are inextricably linked to the local landscape.

The unique characteristics of Malaga honey find their roots in the extraordinary biodiversity of the province and the skills of generations of beekeepers who have maintained practices that respect the environment and bee welfare.

With its entry in the European register, Miel de Málaga joins the group of agri-food products from the province already protected by EU quality labels, which improves its positioning in the markets, increases consumer trust and contributes to the economic and rural development of the area.

The protected designation of origin (DOP) of Miel de Málaga covers honey produced and packaged in the province, obtained in accordance with strict quality and traceability requirements, which guarantee authenticity.

Although the producers that will enter the category with a seal recognition remain unannounced for the moment, it is clear that the province has an increasingly extensive network of beekeepers who work with raw honey, without pasteurisation, and who offer varieties as distinct as the geography and botany that make them possible.

From the Montes de Málaga to the chestnut groves of the Genal Valley, passing through the subtropical areas of the Axarquía, the province produces honey that surprises both with floral nuances and diversity.

SUR's guide brings together small companies in the sector.

Bee Garden Málaga

Based in Yunquera, this producer works with hives spread across the Sierra de las Nieves and the Axarquía district. They focus on raw, cold-extracted honey, packaged by hand. Their range includes aromatic mountain wildflower honey and single-flower varieties from rosemary, thyme and lavender. Available online or at local shops such as Frutería Soliva.

Where to buy: Frutería Soliva

Miel y Solo Miel

This company distributes two brands: La Alquería de la Sierra and Apícola Sierra Solana. Both follow traditional methods with fully artisanal packaging. Their raw honeys have a distinctly Mediterranean flavour, including rosemary, thyme, rockrose, orange blossom, eucalyptus and avocado.

Where to buy: Miel y Solo Miel, S.L.

Miel El Chozo

Situated in Villanueva del Trabuco, Miel El Chozo produces raw honey from hives in protected Natura 2000 areas. Their offerings include seasonal wildflower and single-flower honeys with strong aromas, certified organic, such as rosemary, thyme and mountain varieties.

Where to buy: EL CHOZO

Miel Pura de Abeja Hermanos Gallardo

This family-run farm also produces raw wildflower and single-flower honey following traditional methods. Their range includes rosemary, thyme, orange blossom, forest, chestnut and the rare coriander honey.

Where to buy: Hermanos Gallardo

Miel Agustín

Miel Agustín combines hives in the Guadalteba Valley with citrus blooms from the Guadalhorce Valley, moving their hives with the seasons. They produce raw Mediterranean-style honey, including wildflower, avocado, thyme, rosemary, eucalyptus and orange blossom.

Where to buy: Miel Agustin

Miel Peñaflor

A family business with over 500 hives, producing fully natural, artisanal honey and derivative products like creams, candles and shampoo. Already certified with the DOP Miel de Málaga seal.

Where to buy: Peñaflor Honey

El Matorral

Located in Almáchar, with hives across various ecosystems, producing raw honey as well as pollen, propolis, royal jelly, wax and their signature 'Levantamuertos'. Certified DOP Miel de Málaga.

Where to buy: 39 C. Cristo de la Epidemia (Málaga)

Apícola Milosi

Family-owned for over 40 years, producing mountain and floral honeys like rosemary and avocado, as well as artisanal bee products including pollen, royal jelly, wax and cosmetics.

Where to buy: Apícola Milosi

Apícola Luca

An artisanal business in the Guadalhorce Valley that sells honey and other hive products straight from local hives. They offer floral honey and derivatives such as propolis, pollen and wax. Certified DOP Miel de Málaga.

Where to buy: Apícola Luca

Miel El Abuelo Pepe

Family-run, following traditional methods from hive care to hand extraction and packaging. Their floral honeys have received local awards and carry the DOP Miel de Málaga certification.

Where to buy: Miel el Abuelo Pepe

Productores Montañez

Producers and distributors linked to DOP Miel de Málaga, with their own harvest and a dedicated shop (Bee Happy), which offers a variety of local honeys and other regional products.

Where to buy: BEE HAPPY

Miel Sierra Bermeja

Artisanal producer in Sierra Bermeja that have been engaging with family tradition and sustainable practices since the 1970s. Produces monofloral and wildflower honeys such as thyme, eucalyptus, orange blossom, oak and chestnut.

Where to buy: Sierra Bermeja

Axarmiel

Beekeepers and distributors in the Axarquía district with hives across diverse floral locations. Offer monofloral and wildflower honeys, as well as propolis, wax and other bee products, respecting natural cycles.

Where to buy: Axarmiel

Ystan Miel

Artisanal beekeepers in the Sierra de las Nieves national park that produce characteristic aromatic honeys from diverse floral areas. Also produce pollen, royal jelly and wax products.

Where to buy: Ystan Miel

Apicultores del Valle del Genal

This valley is known for its nature-linked beekeeping. Juan Galindo in Faraján produces award-winning chestnut and heather honey. Alpandeire also produces mountain honeys recognised nationally. Very limited production, based on chestnut, oak and heather blooms.

Where to buy: Faraján and Alpandeire