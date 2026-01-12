Malaga ends the year with 35 deaths on the roads: distractions and speeding were the main causes of accidents

Malaga roads claimed the lives of 35 people in 34 accidents in 2025, involving 57 vehicles. This is two more accidents than in 2024 and yet two fewer fatalities, according to the the Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT). Particularly noteworthy was the night of 7 December, which recorded three fatal road accident cases in Malaga, Marbella and Ronda.

In an initial analysis of the data, the DGT states that distracted driving is once again the main factor in accidents, accounting for 35.29% of cases, closely followed by speeding (29.41%). Other causes include tiredness (8.82%), illegal overtaking (8.82%), negligent driving (5.88%) and failure to respect priority (5.88%).

The figures indicate that seven of those killed did not take safety precautions at the time of the accident and that the majority (22) were travelling on conventional roads - 12 on toll-free motorways, and one on a toll motorway.

Only four of those killed were women, ten were aged between 35 and 44, seven between 25 and 34, six between 55 and 64, four between 18 and 20, three between 45 and 54, two between 21 and 24 and two were aged 65 or over. Additionally, 28 of them were the drivers - six were passengers and one was a pedestrian.

Notably, 15 of the deaths were on motorbikes - seven in cars, three on bicycles, two in vans and one on a moped. At the beginning of October, a serious accident on the old N-340 (Avenida de Velázquez) claimed the life of a 42-year-old motorcyclist from Cordoba who was in Malaga on business.

In terms of type of accident, 51.43% involved a collision with a moving vehicle and 17.14% involved a collision with an obstruction on the road. To a lesser extent, the accidents involved leaving the roadway (11.43%), falls (8.57%), running pedestrians over (5.71%) and overtaking on the road (2.86%). As for the time of day, most of the fatal accidents took place between 7am and 8pm - from 7am to 1:59pm, and from 2pm to 7:49pm.

31 injured (both hospitalised and non-hospitalised) 20 more injured than in 2024

Despite the decrease in the number of fatalities, there was an increase in the number of injuries, both hospitalised and non-hospitalised, totalling 31. The traffic department recorded 15 injuries requiring hospitalisation in 2025, nine more than in 2024, and 16 that did not require hospitalisation, eleven more than in the previous year.

With regard those injured at the time of the accident, 13 of them were driving and 18 were passengers. The average age of those hospitalised was around 25, while the average age of those not hospitalised was 34. Ten were travelling in a car, one in an off-road vehicle and two on a motorbike.