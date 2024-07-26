Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One in every three foreigners working legally in Andalucía region is employed in Malaga
Employment

One in every three foreigners working legally in Andalucía region is employed in Malaga

The number of foreign workers paying into the Social Security system in the province in June amounted to 112,586 and a third of them were registered as self-employed

Cristina Vallejo

Malaga

Friday, 26 July 2024, 15:51

Opciones para compartir

One out of every three foreigners who were working legally in June in the Andalucía region of southern Spain was employed in the province of Malaga, according to figures released ton Thursday by the Spanish government's delegation office in Malaga.

In more detail the national Social Security system (INSS) registered on average 112,586 actively working foreigners during last month across the province. This represents a growth of 1.84% compared to May from the 9.60% recorded at the same time last year.

These 112,586 foreign workers, in addition to representing 33.40% of all those working in Andalucía, also constitute 15.4% of the entire workforce in Malaga province itself, which in June registered nearly 730,000 people onto the Social Security contributions system.

As the official data show, the genders are almost balanced, with 47.16% of these foreign workers employed in Malaga province being women, leaving 52.84% as male workers. As for where they come from, the majority - almost 64% (71,900 workers) - are from outside the EU, compared with around 40,700 originating from EU nations.

The bulk of them, nearly 80,000, are linked to the general INSS contributions scheme, which means they are employees. This includes 1,745 foreign workers employed in the agricultural industry and just over 5,000 registered in the category for domestic workers.

One last statistic makes for interesting reading: three out of every ten foreign workers in Malaga province, i.e. just over 32,500, are signed up as 'autónomos', better known in English as self-employed.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New car parking spaces created near the Costa del Sol's main fishing harbour
  2. 2 Mijas launches new 'state of the art' access and payment app to make parking easier
  3. 3

    The eight Malaga athletes vying for glory in Paris
  4. 4 Costa del Sol-based foreigners' club enjoys a musical summer
  5. 5 Remembering the Battle of the Ebro
  6. 6 Brits who chose Malaga town 'because it had a fire station' appeal for service to be reinstated
  7. 7 More than thirty free summer shows on offer in popular eastern Costa del Sol resort
  8. 8 Holiday World Resort is once again preparing the great boxing evening on Saturday 3rd August
  9. 9 Fifty residents evacuated from their homes during house fire on the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Football executives meet Costa del Sol business owners to boost local development

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad