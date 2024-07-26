One in every three foreigners working legally in Andalucía region is employed in Malaga

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Friday, 26 July 2024, 15:51 | Updated 16:27h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

One out of every three foreigners who were working legally in June in the Andalucía region of southern Spain was employed in the province of Malaga, according to figures released ton Thursday by the Spanish government's delegation office in Malaga.

In more detail the national Social Security system (INSS) registered on average 112,586 actively working foreigners during last month across the province. This represents a growth of 1.84% compared to May from the 9.60% recorded at the same time last year.

These 112,586 foreign workers, in addition to representing 33.40% of all those working in Andalucía, also constitute 15.4% of the entire workforce in Malaga province itself, which in June registered nearly 730,000 people onto the Social Security contributions system.

As the official data show, the genders are almost balanced, with 47.16% of these foreign workers employed in Malaga province being women, leaving 52.84% as male workers. As for where they come from, the majority - almost 64% (71,900 workers) - are from outside the EU, compared with around 40,700 originating from EU nations.

The bulk of them, nearly 80,000, are linked to the general INSS contributions scheme, which means they are employees. This includes 1,745 foreign workers employed in the agricultural industry and just over 5,000 registered in the category for domestic workers.

One last statistic makes for interesting reading: three out of every ten foreign workers in Malaga province, i.e. just over 32,500, are signed up as 'autónomos', better known in English as self-employed.