More than 1,500 jobs in the technology sector up for grabs on the Costa del Sol

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Friday, 25 July 2025, 09:48

Malaga province currently has more than 1,530 vacancies for jobs in the technologyl sector according to Fundación Telefónica's employment map, an application that counts the job offers published on the InfoJobs, Tecnoempleo, BuscoJobs and ticjob portals.

The job offers include software development, with more than 250 vacancies; information and communications technology (ICT) consultant, with 139 vacancies; as well as backend developer (data processing), with more than 130 vacancies, are practically half (45%) of the vacancies in the sector in Andalucía as a whole (3,418).

The research work carried out by Fundación Telefónica has also detected that the skills most in demand for these jobs are Java, Cloud computing and Amazon Web Services.

On the other hand, offers on Growth Hacker, i.e. professionals focused on the rapid and efficient growth of a company, especially start-ups, using innovative and sometimes unconventional strategies, are the least abundant.

Leader in Andalucía

The job vacancies for technology workers in Malaga province are higher than those offered in Seville (1,191), and much further ahead of other Andalusian provinces, as in Cadiz there are less than 200 vacancies, while in Cordoba and Granada there are around 150 and in Jaen, Huelva and Almeria less than a hundred.

According to Fundación Telefónica sources, Malaga and Seville have historically been competing for first place in terms of the number of vacancies in the technology sector. This is due to the composition of their productive activity, with a greater presence of digital companies, although the offers counted in its study by Fundación Telefónica can come from any sector, since any company might be looking for people with a digital speciality, due to the acceleration of trends such as the adoption of artificial intelligence, the need for cybersecurity and blockchain applications. However, the other provinces in the region are much further behind Seville and the Costa del Sol in terms of the demand for digital professionals.

Andalucía is the third region with the most job offers in the digital technology sector in the last quarter, only behind Madrid and Catalonia.

In Andalucía the most sought-after professionals are: software developer, with 620 vacancies, of which almost 41% are in Malaga; in second place in the regional ranking is that of systems administrator, with 315 vacancies, of which around 30% are in Malaga; and in third place is the position of technology consultant, with 290 vacancies, of which almost half of which are in Malaga.

The report does not elaborate on whether it is easy or difficult for companies to fill these positions, although there are indications in the sector of high demand for trained staff, as is the case in sectors such as hospitality, construction or logistics.

The foundation also refers to the WEF's 'Future of Work' report, which points out that around 40% of the skills required in today's jobs will change or become obsolete by 2030, underlining the urgent need for skills acquisition, reskilling and upgrading to fit the labour market of the future.

In this sense, to promote digital technology education, in addition to guidance and training for employment, Fundación Telefónica highlights one of its initiatives: the free programming campus 42 Malaga, which promotes the development of digital skills among job seekers.