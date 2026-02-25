Japanese-style bakery opens in Malaga with free mochis

Stefano Díaz and José Miguel Cisneros at the new Yuzu Pastry in Malaga.

Marina Martínez Wednesday, 25 February 2026, 14:27

The lovers of Japanese desserts in Malaga will be happy to hear that famous Fuengirola-based Yuzu Pastry is opening in the Costa del Sol capital.

What's more, the first 100 people that go to the new premises on Calle Jovellanos 7 (the El Perchel area) on Thursday will get free mochis. Yuzu Pastry's official opening is at 5pm on 26 February.

After three years in Fuengirola, founders Stefano Díaz and José Miguel Cisneros were inspired to open in Malaga, given the high number of customers who go to the coastal town from the city just for the products of Yuzu Pastry.

The patisserie has made a name for itself in half of Spain as a reference for Japanese mochis, even distributing to different parts of the country. Yuzu Pastry offers a variety of flavours and toppings: from mango with white chocolate (one of the most popular) to matcha, pistachio and salted caramel.

Sherezade Núñez runs the bakery and prepares a variety of other desserts, including several types of tiramisu (classic, matcha and pistachio); origami cake, with a chocolate brownie base, a layer of Belgian milk chocolate mousse, a central core of pistachio praline and a Madagascar vanilla mousse topping; or the Stranger Things mochi with black icing, milk chocolate mousse filling and strawberry jam core.

Yuzu Pastry also prepares the hit spongy, 'cotton' cheesake. It is one of the first places to offer this dessert in the province, with a local touch of sultanas from Malaga.

They also make classic cheesecakes with different flavours (salted caramel, Belgian chocolate, pistachio and matcha with white chocolate). The drink options include coffee and matcha tea.

Zoom Display case with mochis, tiramisu and cheesecakes. Marilú Báez

Díaz and Cisneros have had their eyes on Malaga for a while. "We were looking forward to also having our presence in Malaga," Cisneros told SUR.

Zoom Variety of mochis available on the premises. Mairlú Báez

They chose the location by chance - Cisneros lives near the María Zambrano station and found out that the premises was vacant and ready for Yuzu Pastry.

Their idea for the design focused on minimalism: a display, a counter and the menu on the wall that lists the delicious treats, a "fusion of French and Japanese pastry techniques", as Díaz explained.

Yuzu Pastry will be open from Monday to Saturday, from 12pm to 8pm. The bakery also offers take-away and delivery options.

The founders say that this is only their first location in Malaga, with more to come in the future.