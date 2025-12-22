Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Young woman's body found with several stab wounds in Malaga

The homicide unit of the National Police are investigating the case while trying to identify the victim

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Monday, 22 December 2025, 10:16

The National Police have opened an investigation after finding the body of an approximately 30-year-old woman in the Palma-Palmilla district in Malaga city on Sunday morning. The body had several stab wounds.

The discovery was made in the early hours of 21 December, when the emergency services received a call alerting them to an unconscious woman on a bench behind the Málaga-Norte National Police headquarters.

The Local and the National Police, as well as the medical services, were mobilised to the scene, but all efforts to save the woman's life were unsuccessful. The forensic committee removed the body and transferred it to the Malaga institute of legal medicine (IML) for an autopsy to be performed.

The homicide unit of the National Police are currently trying to identify the woman and clarify the violent circumstances of her death.

