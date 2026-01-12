Young woman found dead and half-naked in Malaga

Irene Quirante Monday, 12 January 2026, 13:58 Share

A 25-year-old woman has been found dead next to her car in the Puerto de la Torre district of Malaga. Sources told SUR that the body was found naked from the waist up. However, the police did not find any signs of violence during the initial inspection and the cause of death will be clarified once the autopsy results are ready.

The discovery was made around 9pm on Sunday, 11 January, when a local resident called the emergency services. The caller reported that a woman was lying unconscious in the middle of Calle Alejo Carpentier.

The medical services, the Local and the National Police were immediately mobilised to the scene. Upon arrival, the medical staff could only verify the woman's death. No injuries were found on her body.

According to sources, the initial investigation points to the death having occurred while she was cleaning the car, although the exact cause has not yet been determined.

Once the young woman's death was confirmed, the judicial delegation was called in to remove the body, which was then transferred to the institute of legal medicine in Malaga, where forensic scientists will perform the autopsy. The National Police are awaiting the results to clarify the cause of death.