One of the weddings that took place in 2019 in the Cathedral as a result of the closure of the Tabernacle. Migue Fernández
Religion

Want to get married in Malaga Cathedral? This is how to go about it

The Bishopric will temporarily allow weddings in the stunning place of worship in the city while the Sagrario church remains closed for repairs

Jesús Hinojosa

Jesús Hinojosa

Malaga

Monday, 21 July 2025, 17:44

Wedding ceremonies are not usually held in Malaga Cathedral and some of the last ones were in 2019. However, the city's Bishopric is allowing ... them to take place there once again as the nearby Sagrario church remains closed.

