Want to get married in Malaga Cathedral? This is how to go about it

Wedding ceremonies are not usually held in Malaga Cathedral and some of the last ones were in 2019. However, the city's Bishopric is allowing ... them to take place there once again as the nearby Sagrario church remains closed.

The diocese is still awaiting a permanent solution to stop the movement of the crack at the church that is splitting it in half, due to the problems of consistency of the subsoil on which it sits. The repairs depend on the completion of a new series of archaeological excavations already under way in its crypt and surrounding grounds.

Diocesan sources consulted by SUR have clarified that this situation is "extraordinary" and will only be "during the time that the Sagrario church remains closed".

Questioned about the days and times when weddings can be celebrated, they replied that "the liturgical celebration of the marriage will be carried out according to criteria that the Cathedral Chapter has drawn up".

Those interested in getting married in the cathedral should apply to El Sagrario church, during working hours, from 10.30 am to 12 noon.