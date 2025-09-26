First 'flexible living' development at Málaga TechPark offers studio flats at 1,000 euros per month

Nuria Triguero Malaga Friday, 26 September 2025, 09:41 Share

Blink Málaga TechPark - the first "flexible accommodation" development at the city's Parque Tecnológico de Andalucía - has finally opened. Blink offers flats and studios, communal and corporate spaces and services. Developed by Grupo Lar and the Impacto Andalucía fund, the accommodation is presented as a temporary solution for the needs of the more than 700 companies and 25,000 workers at the park.

Blink has a total of 105 homes (ranging from studios to four-bedroom flats) and 186 beds, available to both workers and companies. Tenants can stay from 15 days to 12 months, while working on medium-term projects or undergoing onboarding processes, relocation or internal training. The accommodation also facilitates companies in the organisation of events and meetings by offering them spaces adapted for the purpose.

Rates start at 700 euros per month per room in shared flats and from 1,000 euros per month in individual studios. The flats are fully equipped, with services such as regular cleaning, wifi, utilities, kitchenware and bed and bathroom linen included.

In addition to the homes, residents can use the common areas that encourage coexistence, such as co-working, a gym, a swimming pool, a cinema hall and self-service laundry. They can also book corporate spaces - the auditorium, the meeting rooms and the terrace - for professional activities.

Companies in the Málaga TechPark can reserve housing by volume or for specific projects, benefitting from special conditions for multiple or extended stays. They also have the option to assign blocks of flats to specific teams, with centralised management and grouped invoicing that simplifies operations.

Additional services, such as catering, transport, extra cleaning or team-building activities, are available upon request.

"Blink is easily integrated into companies' labour or internal training programmes, becoming an ally in attracting professionals and improving their adaptation," the promoters state.