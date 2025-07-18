Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File photo of a jellyfish on a beach. SUR
Beaches

Yellow warning flags for jellyfish flown on at least nine beaches on Costa del Sol

Malaga city council has warned of the presence of these stinging creatures which, until now, had hardly been sighted this summer

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Friday, 18 July 2025, 15:17

A warning has been issued for bathers who are enjoying a day at the beach in Malaga, the capital of the Costa del Sol. The city hall has hoisted the yellow warning flag on nine beaches due to the presence of jellyfish, which until now had hardly been sighted this summer.

Caution should be exercised when bathing on the shores of El Palo, El Dedo, Pedregalejo, El Peñón del Cuervo, La Araña, El Candado, La Misericordia, San Andrés and Guadalmar.

If any jellyfish are seen, all contact with them and the water around them should be avoided. It is also not advisable to touch any dead specimens that may be found.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Police investigate reason for bar brawl in Malaga village that was captured on video
  2. 2 Biggest electric vehicle charging point in Andalucía opens on Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Tropical fruit company in Malaga province puts 500 jobs up for grabs: this is how to apply
  4. 4 Mijas keeps its guard up in order to preserve water reserves
  5. 5 Estepona: The Costa del Sol's Best-Kept Secret
  6. 6 Partial-pedestrianisation of road in key Costa del Sol fishing town complete
  7. 7 Manilva, an exceptional spot to enjoy the true spirit of the 'chiringuito'
  8. 8 US politicians slam Spain for Huawei comms deal
  9. 9 Costa Press Club teams up with Axarquía tourism association to promote east of Malaga province
  10. 10 Charity golf event on the Costa raises 17,000 euros for Spanish cancer association

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Yellow warning flags for jellyfish flown on at least nine beaches on Costa del Sol

Yellow warning flags for jellyfish flown on at least nine beaches on Costa del Sol