Yellow warning flags for jellyfish flown on at least nine beaches on Costa del Sol

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 18 July 2025, 15:17 Compartir

A warning has been issued for bathers who are enjoying a day at the beach in Malaga, the capital of the Costa del Sol. The city hall has hoisted the yellow warning flag on nine beaches due to the presence of jellyfish, which until now had hardly been sighted this summer.

Caution should be exercised when bathing on the shores of El Palo, El Dedo, Pedregalejo, El Peñón del Cuervo, La Araña, El Candado, La Misericordia, San Andrés and Guadalmar.

If any jellyfish are seen, all contact with them and the water around them should be avoided. It is also not advisable to touch any dead specimens that may be found.