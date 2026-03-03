Malaga starts extension of Baños del Carmen beach after Easter

Chus Heredia Tuesday, 3 March 2026, 16:32 Share

Malaga city council has signed the contracts to start the extension of the Baños del Carmen beach once the Easter holidays are over. This long-awaited project aims to protect the seafront and preserve the iconic beach.

In the future, the plan will extend to the creation of a park and the rehabilitation of the spa.

The Adiante Infraestructuras and Construcciones Maygar alliance will be responsible for carrying out the work, at a cost of almost five million euros (taxes included). The joint venture will have nine months to complete the work, which means that the new beach should be open next winter.

12,700 square metres

The contract extends the surface area of the beach five times, from the current 2,700 square metres to 12,700 square metres and a width of up to 37 metres (27 metres wider than the current one).

The project will create a large beach on the current small cove next to the seaside resort. The scope of the work will extend from the point of El Morlaco to the esplanade of the restaurant. The joint venture will also create a 193-metre breakwater from El Morlaco.

Sand replenishment

The second phase will add around 73,837 cubic metres of sand from the Jévar and Totalán streams.

Another key element of the project is the construction of a new access ramp to the beach from the Punta del Morlaco platform, via a rustic-finish staircase. The current main access, which leads to the restaurant, will undergo improvements to accommodate people with reduced mobility.

The project also includes the demolition of sections of old paving and kerbs along the access route from Punta del Morlaco.

Environmental impact

The proposal has recieved a positive environmental impact assessment, which sets out the environmental conditions, including preventive and corrective measures.

Fencing will be installed around areas containing natural vegetation of interest, mainly the Limonium malacitanum species.

In addition, the responsible companies will inform competent bodies if they find specimens (or evidence) of endangered or specially protected species of fauna, such as the date mussel (Lithophaga litophaga).