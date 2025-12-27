Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Woman's body found on popular tourist beach in the capital of the Costa del Sol

The body of a female, believed to be around 60 years old, was found early this Saturday morning by fishermen on the shore

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Saturday, 27 December 2025, 13:57

A woman was found dead early this Saturday morning, 27 December, on La Caleta, in Malaga city. The body was found on the shore by fishermen, who immediately alerted the National Police. According to sources at the provincial police headquarters, it could be a person of around 60 years of age.

At the stroke of nine o'clock in the morning, the National Police alerted 112 Andalucía, reporting a woman who was unresponsive on the beach running alongside the Pablo Ruiz Picasso promenade, near a breakwater.

Local Police officers and an 061 emergency medical team were called to the scene, but were unable to do more than certify her death. For the moment, it has not been revealed whether the body showed signs of violence or the identity of the woman, although it appears that she could be around 60 years old.

Once the death was confirmed, the removal of the body from the beach was authorised.

An investigation has been opened by the National Police force, which is awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of death.

