Photo of the Malaga bus station. Migue Fernández
Bus runs over woman's legs at Malaga station

The accident happened when the driver was manoeuvring within the designated vehicle area

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Thursday, 12 February 2026, 15:17

A bus ran over a woman's legs causing several fractures at the Malaga bus station on Thursday morning. According to witnesses, the bus struck the woman while manoeuvring within the designated vehicle area.

The incident happened at 7.42am on 12 February. According to available information, the woman lost balance and fell when the bus struck her. That was when the vehicle ran over her legs, causing several fractures.

An ambulance took the injured woman to Hospital Regional.

The Local Police is investigating the circumstances with the help of witness reports and the recordings from the security cameras at the station.

