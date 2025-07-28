Why is one of the largest warships in the Italian navy docked in Malaga port?

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 28 July 2025, 17:11 Compartir

It is called Trieste L9890 and is one of the largest and most modern warships in the Italian navy. The vessel has been moored since the early hours of this Monday morning in the security area of the Levante quay in the port of Malaga, where it is scheduled to be on a technical and rest stopover until 30 July.

The most recent addition to the Mediterranean country's fleet is a multipurpose amphibious assault ship, which is 245 metres long and was built in 2019, according to the public data available on various specialised websites. It is a high-tech vessel, prepared to carry out sea-land operations, logistical support and air missions, but it has also been used in humanitarian aid actions.

Its main feature is that it has a 55-metre floodable dock that can accommodate several landing craft and smaller support boats. In addition, there is storage for the transport of land vehicles, as well as a flight deck for helicopters and vertical take-off and landing aircraft. In terms of logistics and support, it has a hospital with two operating theatres and a ward area.

Training

The Trieste has a fixed crew of 438 sailors, although its maximum capacity is 1,064 military personnel during missions. Although the stated purpose is "official visit", in reality the Trieste is on a training mission for future officers of the Italian navy.

For this reason, some 146 cadets from the Livorno Naval Academy are on board, who began their academic training trip just a week ago, making Malaga one of their first stops.

Since the end of June, the port of Malaga has received stopovers of several Spanish and European warships, movements which coincide with the escalation of war in the Middle East. Among them, the Galicia (L-51) stands out: an amphibious assault ship of the Spanish Navy, with a length of 160 metres and a beam of 25 metres.

And a second amphibious ship of the French navy: the 199-metre Dixmude L9015, which also functions as a large helicopter carrier, with a 6,400-square-metre flight deck and six landing areas.