Why is Malaga considered Europe's 'best destination' for nomadic executives?

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 14:15

Malaga remains for the second consecutive year among the top places in the Savills global index of the most attractive destinations for "nomadic executives". However, in this latest edition of the ranking the capital of the Costa del Sol has dropped one position: last year it was second after Dubai and this time it is overtaken by Abu Dhabi and is in third place. It remains, however, the preferred choice among European destinations and is well ahead of cities such as Miami or destinations in the Caribbean or Bali.

"This positioning confirms once again what we have been observing: Malaga has consolidated its position as a preferred destination for people who can work remotely most of the time and this is very positive," said José Félix Perez-Peña, director of Savills Andalucía.

"This progress is the result of a constant joint effort to position the city on the international scene. Collaboration to continue evolving without losing our identity and quality of life continues to be our greatest strength to continue improving infrastructure, services and, above all, to adequately anticipate the current and future need for housing supply for the different population profiles. Both for those who already live in Malaga and for those who the city will continue to attract to spend long periods of time or live permanently, it is necessary to create new housing for rent and purchase," he added.

In the global comparison, the Costa del Sol's capital clearly stands out for its quality of life. Thanks to its culture, gastronomy and climate, combined with the comparatively affordable cost of high-end housing compared to other international destinations and the launch of Spain's digital nomad visa, Malaga has attracted executives who have the option of working remotely for long periods of time.

In addition, the arrival of large, high-profile companies in Malaga, such as Google, has expanded business activity in the city and services for professionals, with for example new coworking spaces adapted to their needs.

What are executive nomads?

Executive nomads do not fit the stereotype of digital nomads: they tend to be older and are more likely to relocate with their families. They place greater emphasis on day-to-day lifestyle aspects in their choice of destination, such as security and access to health or education. In terms of housing, extra space and proximity to services tend to be more important. For these individuals, both physical networking and digital connectivity are important. This is a worker profile that normally has a digital nomad visa programme or equivalent, or in the case of the US and European countries, is already part of an economic bloc that allows the free movement of people to live or work.

Therefore, in addition to quality of life, the Savills Nomadic Executive Index ranks the 25 most attractive destinations for these profiles according to variables such as internet speed, air connectivity, prime rental prices and climate.

As for the two cities at the top of the world rankings, both Dubai and Abu Dhabi excel in several categories and offer everything needed to thrive personally and professionally, from modern infrastructure to a high quality of life. Both score top marks for internet speed and air connectivity, but Dubai has a big advantage in the latter. Its main airport is the world's busiest for international passenger traffic and the recently announced expansion will make it the world's largest airport.