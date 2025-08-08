What caused the impressive jet of water seen off the Costa del Sol?

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 8 August 2025, 10:28 Share

A powerful jet of water seen off the coast of the Morlaco neighbourhood in Malaga raised many questions this week. It rose several metres above sea level and proceeded to shoot water for some minutes, as can be seen in the video recorded by an eyewitness. But what was the cause of this strange phenomenon?

SUR embarked on an investigation and asked experts from state meteorological agency Aemet, water company Emasa, the Port Authority, Capitanía Marítima, Aula del Mar, the Institute of Oceanography and the Faculty of Sciences. We also asked other eyewitnesses of the event about their ideas.

Several more or less feasible theories formed as a result. The most common among marine and nautical specialists, mostly marine biologists, was that it might have been caused by the bursting of an underwater outfall pipe, which generated this amount of water through pressure.

However, a spokesperson from municipal water company Emasa - the body responsible for these installations - said that they were not aware of any incident or breakdown in this type of structure.

Emasa suggested that the incident could have been the result of a gas leak from a pipe running through the area. The other reason for the jet of water itself was a release of pressure, according to the company. Neither of these two theories has been confirmed.

Mystery solved

The Port Authority and Capitanía Marítima both reported that they didn't have any record of a ship that might have caused the incident. Aemet also ruled out any meteorological roots of the phenomenon.

The mystery was solved by a SUR reader who recorded the video from the La Misericordia beach. From where he stood, it was clearly visible how a small boat equipped with a cannon (probably for fighting fires on other ships or in nautical facilities) tested the powerful jet by launching water high into the air. This is why those witnesses who were in the Morlaco area could only see the jet but not the source.