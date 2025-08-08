Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Brilliant Lady cruise ship, with the message dedicated to Malaga. SUR
Tourism

Long-stay Virgin cruise ship bids farewell to Costa del Sol with affectionate message

The luxury vessel is spending its last days of testing and training off the coast of Malaga before it heads to the US at the end of the month for its inauguration

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Friday, 8 August 2025, 11:04

"I love Malaga" was the message that could be read on Wednesday night on the side of the Brilliant Lady - the Virgin cruise ship that has been anchored in the bay of Malaga since October 2024. Many people who had gone out for a refreshing seaside walk captured the heart-warming message, which the company had written with lights.

It can be interpreted as a farewell message, as the ship is scheduled to leave for the US at the end of the month for its inauguration and the start of commercial routes in the Caribbean.

It still has a few more days in Malaga. It returned to the bay on Wednesday, after spending a month in the Fincatieri shipyard in Palermo (Italy), where it underwent a series of adjustments to be prepared for its commercial commissioning. The Brilliant Lady is expected to make one last brief technical stopover at the Levante dock. From there, it will begin the Atlantic sailing, with a refuelling stop in Gibraltar.

The bay of Malaga was chosen for the location where the ship would be anchored during the testing and staff training. It has been there for almost a year, during which time it has carried out commissioning tests of the systems and several entries and exits to the dock. In the past months, the cruise ship has also made several short trips for refuelling and navigation adjustment purposes.

The Brilliant Lady will have its inauguration in New York on 5 September, from where it will start its first voyage in the Caribbean. The cruise ship is 278 metres long and has 17 decks. It is in the adults-only premium category and can accommodate a maximum of 2,860 passengers in 1,408 cabins.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Regional government allocates two million euros to improve access roads to popular Malaga town
  2. 2 Protesters to gather in Marbella for another peaceful demonstration against bullfighting
  3. 3 This is where you can try a range of Latin American cuisine on the Costa del Sol this week
  4. 4 Why Restaurant escorpio in Benalmádena Is Worth Discovering
  5. 5 Junta de Andalucía allocates 233,000 euros for flood defences in Axarquía town
  6. 6 Mijas continues free sports initiative to promote healthy outdoor activities throughout August
  7. 7 Gibraltar officially removed from EU anti-money laundering risk list
  8. 8 Registration opens for spaces in new Mijas car park: these are the requirements
  9. 9 Looking to buy a home in Spain? Choose the real estate company Spanish families trust most
  10. 10 Malaga CF sign central defender Javi Montero on a free transfer

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Long-stay Virgin cruise ship bids farewell to Costa del Sol with affectionate message

Long-stay Virgin cruise ship bids farewell to Costa del Sol with affectionate message