Malaga mothers report Local Police officers captured on video allegedly beating their two sons

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 15:33 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The mothers of two boys who were captured on video allegedly being beaten several times by two Local Police officers in Malaga have denounced the officers.

The city force was already investigating the incident after it was captured on video and posted on the Malaga se Queja Instagram page on Saturday 5 October, and then went viral.

The two mothers concerned, barely 24 hours after the video surfaced, reported the incident and the injuries their children allegedly sustained to the National Police force at the provincial headquarters in Malaga on Monday 7 October.

Related news Crime Force investigates Malaga Local Police officers captured on video allegedly beating two youths Regina Sotorrío

The incident unfolded at about 4.30am on Sunday. According to the complaint, the two teenagers went to the Plaza de la Merced - as they live nearby - to buy bottles of water in a shop. The two minors, who are both 14 years old, told their families, who told the police, they had an argument with two people in their twenties and that they then returned home.

However, the police version differs: The patrol was requested in the Plaza de la Merced by a boy and a girl of about 18 years old who claimed to have been assaulted while waiting for an Uber by a group led by a tall minor with a plaster cast on his arm and a shorter boy wearing a red cap. According to their account, these two teenagers punched each of them in the face.

Afterwards, the two minors arrived at the building where they live and sat down in a courtyard, among some laundry, which prevented the security camera from clearly capturing what happened, although the sounds and gestures give an idea. Seconds later, two Local Police officers appeared and asked them for proof of their identity.

The video showed one of the officers apparently hitting one of the minors, causing his red hat to fly off. He then turned to the other teenager and hit him several more times while asking him for his ID.

The mother of one of the minors said outside the police station she is aware that her son may have behaved inappropriately, but pointed out this does not justify an officer hitting him.

The force is investigating the actions of the police officers, with an open investigation also into the two boys. Sources pointed out these teenagers were being investigated for assaults on, and thefts from, other children, as well as a violent assault on a woman in her 60s.