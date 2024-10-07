Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A still from the video circulating on social media.
Crime

Force investigates Malaga Local Police officers captured on video allegedly beating two youths

One of the officers allegedly hits a boy up to four times in the recording that has since gone viral on social media

Regina Sotorrío

Malaga

Monday, 7 October 2024, 13:43

Two Local Police officers are under investigation for allegedly hitting a youth up to four times while questioning him about assaulting and stealing from other children in a Malaga city neighbourhood.

The incident was captured on video and posted on the Malaga se Queja Instagram page on Saturday 5 October, and has since gone viral. "The Local Police will open an investigation to clarify what occurred in the video," municipal sources said.

"What's up man! You like hitting kids, don't you?", said one of the officers at the start of the recording and in front of what appears to be a neighbourhood playground in the background. "We've found the kids, in case you want to come and get them," the other officer warned over the radio. It is this officer who approaches one of them, shouting "documentation!", "documentation now!", and gives him a first blow on the head that knocks his headgear to the ground.

The same officer then demanded another boy's ID while allegedly hitting him up to four times. The boy, who does not put up any resistance at any time, and even appears to have a plaster cast on his arm, tells the officer he does not have any ID and that he has done nothing. The aggression cannot be seen in the video, but the blows can be heard.

In the video, a person witnessing the incident seemed to question what was going on, to which one of the officers replies: "They are beating the children to rob them".

Depending on the outcome of the investigation, according to municipal sources, the proceedings will either be referred to a judge or there will be disciplinary proceedings. "If there is already a complaint from the interested parties, the disciplinary proceedings will be provisional suspension until the complaint is resolved," they pointed out.

