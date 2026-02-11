Malaga city council to sanction housing developer for felling trees near Baños del Carmen

Location of the land in Malaga on which construction work is carried out.

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Wednesday, 11 February 2026, 15:42

Malaga city council has opened proceedings against the promoter of a 22-apartment development behind the Baños del Carmen in the Este district after finding that it has cut down more trees than allowed. The building permit only included the removal of seven of the 23 trees on the plot.

Following complaints from residential associations, the municipal parks and gardens service visited the site on 22 January. It was able to confirm the "removal of most of the trees". It also detected the removal of "specimens in nearby plots that form part of the scope of the work".

The city council wrote to the developer, ordering an immediate halt to any similar actions, and initiated "the corresponding disciplinary proceedings".

The city council told SUR that the amount of the fine has not been established. In addition, the imposition of financial penalties "does not release the offender from the obligation to replace" the removed trees.

The urban planning department has also visited the site since the complaints to check whether work progresses within the terms and conditions of licences.