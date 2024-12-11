University of Malaga moves up world ranking

Matías Stuber Malaga Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 15:50

Professors and students have known this for a long time. Harvard university in the United States is always at the top of the class. In all international league tables it is always the undisputed number one. So it is again in the global list of academic subjects, now published by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the most widely accepted yardstick for measuring the academic quality of universities, especially by subject area.

Harvard is not alone - other US universities also dominate the international competition according to the Shanghai researchers. Actually, it is quite remarkable because a total of 17 of the top 20 are from the United States. Among them are such renowned names as Stanford, Berkeley, MIT and Caltech. The reality for the University of Malaga (UMA) has nothing to do with that of the elite US universities. The institution moves in other circles. However, the UMA has been able to improve on its position from 2023. While last year the UMA managed to secure five of its subject areas being among the top 500 in the world, this year's ranking includes eight subjects. Among them are three appearing for the first time: Agricultural Sciences, Pharmacy and Public Health.

In the 2024 edition of the Shanghai Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS), as this study published by Jiao Tong University in China is called, eight subjects or disciplines have been included among the top 500 in the world. In addition to those already mentioned, Hotel and Tourism Management, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Nursing, Education and Management have been added.

To find the best-placed UMA subject in this ranking, you have to go to the 101-150 range. This is where Hotel and Tourism Management appears. It continues to lead the internal competition by subject area at the UMA, although it should also be noted that it has slipped down the ladder compared to 2023, when it was on the 76-100 rung. Next comes Nursing, on the 201-300 rung, holding its position from 2023.

Electrical and Electronic Engineering has been placed in the 301-400 group and Education and Management are both in the 401-500 range. New disciplines are listed in the Shanghai rankings as follows: Agricultural Sciences (301-400), Public Health (401-500) and Pharmacy (401-500).

Andalucía

Among the Andalusian universities the UMA remains in third place among the institutions with academic subjects in the top 500, although far behind those of Granada (25th) and Seville (26th). It shares third place with Cordoba (8) and is ahead of the universities of Almeria (3), Cadiz (3) and Jaen (1). It should be noted that, in order to draw up this league table, the universities are classified into 54 disciplines which are grouped into five areas: Natural Sciences, Engineering, Life Sciences, Medicine and Social Sciences. The number of universities evaluated in the ranking varies from subject to subject. In some highly specialised subjects only 50 are listed, in others up to the top 500 out of a total of 4,000 universities in 93 countries are listed.

The rector of the UMA, Teodomiro López, expressed his satisfaction with the results obtained in this new release of the Shanghai ranking by subject. "I would like to highlight the work of the people who, in reality, are the ones who make the university in Malaga and strengthen its leadership, with their work, publications and research, whose impact is more than evident," he told SUR. He continued: "As rector, of course, I am satisfied. However, these figures are nothing more than an incentive to continue working along the lines we set out a year ago, with the challenge of continuing to improve and promote the leadership of the UMA and to live up to what is expected of a public university such as ours."

Education experts agree that the Shanghai GRAS league table is one of the most serious and transparent when it comes to comparing universities. The criteria that most determine the position in this list are the number of times researchers publish in leading scientific journals, the number of times they are cited and the number of Nobel prizes they have won. This is in addition to scientific achievements according to the size of the institution.

This subject ranking, which is typically published around this time of year, complements another of Shanghai's better-known rankings, the academic ranking, which determines the world's best universities in global terms, regardless of subject area.

In the latest general ranking of the 'Academic Ranking of World Universities', the UMA is once again among the 800 best universities in the world. Among the Andalusian universities, the most highly rated is Granada (in the 301 to 400 range), followed by Seville (401-500). Behind Malaga are Cadiz, Jaen and Cordoba, which are placed in the 901 to 1,000 range.