Malaga crime: police investigate two shootings in just three days

The National Police are investigating two seperate shootings that have taken place in the past few days.

No arrests have taken place and both investigations remain open. No one has been hurt.

The first of the two firearm incidents occurred on the night of Friday, 13 February, when emergency services received a call about a shooting in the Campanillas district.

According to what sources have told SUR, a local resident opened fire at some house shortly before midnight, causing panic.

The second incident took place around 9pm on Sunday, 15 February, when the police received a report concerning shots in the Palma-Palmilla district. The police found shell casings at the scene, but they couldn't locate any suspects.