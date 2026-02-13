Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A police officer at the accident scene in Malaga early on Friday morning. Ñito Salas
112 incident

Malaga 112: car runs over two elderly people near Hospital Materno

One of them suffered a blow to the head that could be serious

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Friday, 13 February 2026, 11:47

A car struck two elderly people early on Friday morning in Malaga. One of them has sustained a blow to the head, which could be serious.

The incident happened shortly before 8am next to Hospital Materno Infantil. The two pedestrians were crossing the road when the car ran over them.

According to initial reports, one of the victims needed hospital attention due to a potentially serious head injury.

