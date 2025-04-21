More 140,000 euros bagged in 20 minutes: this is how the latest bank robbery in Malaga unfolded

At 71, Juan Lima Ojeda was considered one of the last bank robbers in Malaga. An "occupation" which, according to police investigators, had fallen sharply in recent years. However, since his capture in November last year outside a branch in Ciudad Jardín, where he had managed to make off with 60,000 euros, the trickle of bank robberies in the province has not stopped. The latest one happened on Tuesday in Churriana and the alleged criminals, according to sources consulted by SUR, used the same modus operandi as the historic robber.

The robbery took place at the Santander bank branch in Calle Periodista Juan Antonio Rando. An individual with his face partially covered and carrying a firearm waited for the first employee to arrive in order to enter with him. He demanded the money from the safe and waited for it to be unlocked. A second suspect also gained access to the branch upon the arrival of another employee.

The robbery was over in around 20 minutes and the alleged criminals managed to escape with a haul amounting to 140,000 euros; in the same way that another alleged thief managed to escape on Christmas Eve from a branch - also Santander - located in Ciudad Jardín with 240,000 euros. On that occasion, the suspect allegedly used a knife to threaten a worker in order to achieve his goal.

Earlier this year, a 59-year-old man, acting with his face uncovered and threatening to throw acid, robbed three banks in Malaga. The man nicknamed the 'acid robber' was finally captured by the National Police when he was about to strike again. The first of the robberies took place on Monday 21 January, at around 1.20pm. The alleged offender broke into the Cajamar branch located in Calle Gabriel Miró, in the district of Churriana, and threatened to spray an employee with acid. He managed to get hold of more than 400 euros and fled.

The next one was reported on 12 February at the Unicaja Banco branch on Avenida Manuel Torres. The most recent, at the CaixaBank branch in Plaza Cruz del Humilladero, at around 2.20pm, when the 112 Andalucía emergency number received a call alerting that a suspect had entered the bank and was demanding money.

In addition to the alleged bottle of acid, the alleged offender showed the workers at the counter a bottle of pepper spray. However, there is no record of him carrying out his threats in any of the cases.

Likewise, on 7 March, two hooded men stole at least one million euros from the safety deposit boxes of the BBVA branch located in Avenida de Andalucía, in Malaga city. One of them managed to escape. However, the other, aged 36 and of Moldavian origin, was captured by National Police officers. The investigation into this robbery is still open to try to clarify how it happened and to locate the other member of the gang.