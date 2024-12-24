Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police presence at the bank branch this Tuesday morning, 24 December. I. Q.
Knifepoint bank robbery on the Costa del Sol
The robber allegedly threatened two employees of the Santander branch before fleeing with around 245,000 euros this Tuesday morning

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 24 December 2024, 10:59

It happened in the early hours of this Tuesday morning, 24 December, in Malaga city. A man entered a Santander bank branch in the Ciudad Jardín neighbourhood at around 8.20am brandishing a knife in his hand to carry out a robbery. He managed to escape with the cash that was in one of the tills, according to police sources.

The incident happened at the branch in Calle Emilio Thuiller. According to sources, the amount with which the robber is said to be 245,000 euros. Apparently, he took advantage of a moment when the cash machine and the till were open to steal the money, even threatening two employees.

Local and National police officers were quickly on the scene and are now trying to locate the robber.

