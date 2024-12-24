Knifepoint bank robbery on the Costa del Sol

It happened in the early hours of this Tuesday morning, 24 December, in Malaga city. A man entered a Santander bank branch in the Ciudad Jardín neighbourhood at around 8.20am brandishing a knife in his hand to carry out a robbery. He managed to escape with the cash that was in one of the tills, according to police sources.

The incident happened at the branch in Calle Emilio Thuiller. According to sources, the amount with which the robber is said to be 245,000 euros. Apparently, he took advantage of a moment when the cash machine and the till were open to steal the money, even threatening two employees.

Local and National police officers were quickly on the scene and are now trying to locate the robber.