Two hooded men rob bank in Malaga and hold staff at gunpoint

National Police officers in the province are investigating a new bank robbery, which happened in a Santander branch in Malaga's Churriana neighbourhood early this Tuesday morning. The suspects fled the scene after obtaining an unknown amount of cash.

The incident happened shortly after 8am, when two hooded individuals stormed into the Santander branch located on Calle Periodista Juan Antonio Rando. Equipped with firearms, they held the employees at gunpoint to carry out the robbery.

National and Local Police officers arrived at the scene after the perpetrators had escaped. An investigation has been launched in an attempt to identify and arrest them.