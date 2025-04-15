Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Two hooded men rob bank in Malaga and hold staff at gunpoint
Crime

The robbery targeted a Santander branch early this Tuesday morning and the pair fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 13:25

National Police officers in the province are investigating a new bank robbery, which happened in a Santander branch in Malaga's Churriana neighbourhood early this Tuesday morning. The suspects fled the scene after obtaining an unknown amount of cash.

The incident happened shortly after 8am, when two hooded individuals stormed into the Santander branch located on Calle Periodista Juan Antonio Rando. Equipped with firearms, they held the employees at gunpoint to carry out the robbery.

National and Local Police officers arrived at the scene after the perpetrators had escaped. An investigation has been launched in an attempt to identify and arrest them.

