Roadway replacement works in Armengual de la Mota street. SUR
Traffic

Malaga Metro works to trigger road traffic diversions on Sunday

The two southbound lanes on Calle Armengual de la Mota will move to the left side, where Banco Santander is located

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Friday, 30 January 2026, 13:49

Work on the extension of Malaga's metro towards Hospital Civil enters a new phase on Sunday, 1 February, with traffic diversions at the busy Armengual de la Mota junction.

The changes aim to free up space in the central area to allow reurbanisation work, including resurfacing, landscaping and improved pedestrian access, while keeping all current traffic movements and crossings in place.

The change is simple: the two southbound lanes will move to the left-hand side, where Banco Santander is located. Current traffic flows will remain uninterrupted, including the access to Calle Hilera.

Pedestrian crossings will remain in their current positions, though walkways may temporarily have to adjust as reurbanisation work progresses, ensuring continuous access to shops, homes and garages. Traffic lights and signage in the area are adapting to the new detours these days.

Redevelopment under way

The redevelopment work will begin once reorganising traffic finishes. Crews will repave the roads and rebuild the landscaped sections, including drains, irrigation systems and planting, to restore the area to its final layout. If any narrowings of the road are needed to connect services, these will be done outside peak traffic hours.

The section of Compositor Lehmberg Ruiz passage that has been affected by construction will also receive a full upgrade, returning it to its original layout before the metro extension works began.

The metro extension is 1.8 kilometres long and has three stations (Hiera, Trinidad and Hospital Civil). It will serve the Bailén-Miraflores district, the fourth most populated in the city (60,000 inhabitants), although it also covers the Cruz de Humilladero and Centro districts. It will also provide coverage for first class health facilities, such as Hospital Civil, Materno Infantil and the future Virgen de la Esperanza hospital, the first phase of which has already begun (the car park).

